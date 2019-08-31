Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 209,116 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of InterXion worth $78,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INXN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in InterXion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in InterXion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InterXion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in InterXion by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:INXN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,894. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

