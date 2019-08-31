Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $96.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $96,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Amgen by 5.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.83.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.62. 2,028,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

