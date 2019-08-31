RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €45.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.31 ($58.50).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

