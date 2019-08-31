RR Advisors LLC Invests $22.66 Million in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 13,400,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,742,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

