RR Advisors LLC Has $68.73 Million Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises 8.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $68,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 603.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 535,295 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. 324,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,073. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -259.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,322. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

