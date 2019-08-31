Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,015.71 ($39.41).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.60) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,416.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,463.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.