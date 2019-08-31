Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,445,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,371. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.