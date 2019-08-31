Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $161.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,127. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.70. 3M Co has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

