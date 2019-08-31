Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 870 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,613. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $394,058.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,221,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,847,934.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $612,951.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,611,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,566,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,625. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.28.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.