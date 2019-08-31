Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,026 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Trimble worth $34,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 347.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock remained flat at $$37.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,777. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $421,470.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $1,184,710. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

