Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,215 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $1,140,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,102 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,515 shares of company stock valued at $35,385,913 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

