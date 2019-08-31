Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ABIOMED by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 257,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.07. 275,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,505. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.02 and a 12 month high of $459.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

