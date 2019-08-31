Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $50.96 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of DexCom worth $50,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.1% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.61. 446,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,187. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.03 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $50,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $353,082.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,453 shares of company stock worth $9,049,266 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

