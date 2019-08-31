Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $23.82 Million Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 2.37% of Vocera Communications worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after buying an additional 116,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vocera Communications by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 343,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 731,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. 265,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,094. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,725 shares of company stock valued at $818,436. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

