Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of Gentherm worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2,342.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 364,991 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 48.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 441,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 143,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,152 shares of company stock worth $601,489. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 132,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.