RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Receives $76.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.80.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of RLI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. 101,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,981. RLI has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $122,679.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,068,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,566,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

