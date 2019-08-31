Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBBN. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

RBBN opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,057,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

