RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) versus Greenlight Capital Re (NYSE:GLRE) Critical Review

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.07 billion 3.84 $227.36 million $9.17 19.69 Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 1.85 -$350.05 million N/A N/A

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Greenlight Capital Re does not pay a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 19.47% 8.87% 1.93% Greenlight Capital Re -37.75% -29.43% -9.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 2 6 2 0 2.00 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $168.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.73%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Greenlight Capital Re on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.