Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Remme has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $223,252.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.04931999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

