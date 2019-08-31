Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $243.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

