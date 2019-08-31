RefToken Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. RefToken has a total market cap of $119,837.00 and $13.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, RefToken has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.05008276 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

