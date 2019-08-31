Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Nomura

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

RRR opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In other news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 555,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,714,375.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,282,799 shares of company stock worth $24,194,492. Corporate insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

