Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $373,172.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.