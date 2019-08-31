Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

