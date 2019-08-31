Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,176 shares of company stock worth $18,004,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.48. 979,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,879. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

