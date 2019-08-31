Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Boston Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $76,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gentex by 58.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,207 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 211.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 826,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 561,747 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2,268.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 388,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,889,000 after purchasing an additional 372,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after purchasing an additional 303,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX remained flat at $$26.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 978,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.