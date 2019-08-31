Rational Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1,384.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at about $51,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,279 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 2,789.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,312 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 6,787.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 919,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 905,830 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,457. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $412,081. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

