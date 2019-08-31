Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,390,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,983,849,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,163,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,412,000 after purchasing an additional 181,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,322,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,401,000 after purchasing an additional 490,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.80. 1,803,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,275. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

