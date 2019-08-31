Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.50 million and $7,753.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00220873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01345319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,470,247,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,618,659,899 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

