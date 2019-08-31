Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Rapids has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $8,538.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01337065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Rapids’ total supply is 21,466,519,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,614,932,373 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

