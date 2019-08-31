Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $4,979.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1,070.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 98,443,615,892 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

