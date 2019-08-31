PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Crex24. PutinCoin has a market cap of $238,065.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002359 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00149247 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,741.69 or 1.01315543 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003958 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 812,043,118 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

