PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $699,938.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock worth $1,475,705. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

