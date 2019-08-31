Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.64% of Steel Dynamics worth $110,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 1,360,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In related news, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

