Prudential Financial Inc. Has $99.12 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 426.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $99,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,554 shares of company stock worth $939,834. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,213. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

