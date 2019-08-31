Prudential Financial Inc. Has $139.54 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Booking worth $139,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $9.27 on Friday, hitting $1,966.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,072. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,903.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,830.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,075.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

