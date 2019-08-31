Prudential Financial Inc. Has $126.67 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,473,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $126,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after purchasing an additional 384,154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 153,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 293,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 8,386,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715,469. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

