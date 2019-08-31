Prudential Financial Inc. Has $106.34 Million Stock Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $106,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

VIAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,203. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

