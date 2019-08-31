Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $93,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. 2,467,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

In other news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

