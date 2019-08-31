Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 417,939 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.24% of NRG Energy worth $116,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,674,000 after acquiring an additional 727,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 66.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,720,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,807. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

