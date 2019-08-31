Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 223,874 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,874 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Chevron worth $593,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

CVX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.