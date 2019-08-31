ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 340,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

