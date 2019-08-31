ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 574 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,174. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $93.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,932 shares of company stock worth $1,992,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

