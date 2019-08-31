ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 794,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,329. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $119.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

