ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.