ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,144,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 682,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. 303,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.94.

