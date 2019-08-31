ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 945.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,987 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 571,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 509,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

