ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.64. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

