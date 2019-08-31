Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New Investment in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 838,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Santander downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

CX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,835,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,172. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

