Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $597,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.12. 219,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

